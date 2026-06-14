US President Donald Trump Congratulates New York Knicks On Clinching NBA Title, Calls Jalen Brunson A 'Superstar' |

US President Donald Trump congratulated the New York Knicks after the franchise won its first NBA championship since 1973. Trump also praised Jalen Brunson, calling him a "superstar" for his role in leading the Knicks to one of the most significant victories in the franchise's history.

Taking to his official Truth Social account, Trump wrote, "Congratulations to Jim Dolan and the New York Knicks!!! What a year it has been but, even more so, what incredible playoff wins we have all witnessed, especially the last four - Maybe the greatest in the history of basketball. Also, tonight, a superstar was born. His name is Jalen Brunson, and there are others, including, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and great Patriot, Mitchell Robinson! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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Former US President Barack Obama also congratulated the New York Knicks. In a post on X, Obama praised the team and congratulated Brunson, along with Coach Brown, OG Anunoby and the rest of the Knicks squad for their title-winning campaign.

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The New York Knicks completed a remarkable championship run on Saturday (local time), defeating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Frost Bank Centre to secure their first NBA title since 1973. Brunson played a pivotal role throughout New York's championship run, delivering clutch performances and providing steady leadership during the playoffs.

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The game remained close deep into the fourth quarter, with San Antonio threatening to force a Game 6. However, the Knicks delivered when it mattered most, coming up with key defensive stops and clutch baskets in the closing minutes. Their disciplined defence limited the Spurs' scoring opportunities, allowing New York to protect its narrow lead and seal the 94-90 victory.

By overcoming the Spurs and finishing the series in five games, the Knicks etched their names into franchise lore and brought basketball's biggest prize back to Madison Square Garden. The 2025-26 squad will now be remembered as the team that restored glory to one of the NBA's most iconic franchises.