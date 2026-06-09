US President Donald Trump Booed At Madison Square Garden During Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3 | Video

US President Donald Trump received a mixed reception of boos and cheers at Madison Square Garden on Monday night as he attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, a high-profile appearance that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the sporting event.

Trump, the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game, arrived at the iconic arena in New York City amid extremely tight security arrangements. The game, already historic due to the Knicks hosting their first Finals home game since 1999, was further amplified by the presence of the president.

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As Trump was shown on the arena’s jumbotron during the national anthem, sections of the crowd erupted in boos. The reaction highlighted the polarized atmosphere surrounding his attendance, with emotions in the arena reflecting both political division and sporting excitement. Despite the mixed response, Trump stood and saluted during the anthem, acknowledging the crowd as the game proceeded.

The Knicks-Spurs matchup itself carried significant weight, with New York holding a strong position in the series. However, much of the attention outside the action on the court shifted toward the political and cultural significance of Trump’s presence, making Game 3 one of the most scrutinized NBA Finals games in recent memory.