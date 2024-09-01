US Open Controversy: Anna Kalinskaya Outraged as VAR Overrules Double Bounce Call in Loss to Beatriz Haddad Maia; Video

Image: X

Beatriz Haddad Maia’s victory over Anna Kalinskaya at the US Open was clouded by a controversial video review decision, reigniting the debate over the use of video technology in tennis.

The incident occurred with Kalinskaya leading 2-0 in the first set when she requested a video review, believing Haddad Maia had won a point off a double bounce, which should have awarded the point to Kalinskaya. Chair umpire Miriam Bley reviewed the play but ultimately ruled in favor of Haddad Maia, deeming the shot valid.

After the chair umpire had given the point to Haddad Maia, Kalinskaya asked for a VAR referral. The video replay showed that the ball bounced for the second time before Haddad Maia reached it. However the chair umpire deemed the shot legal. Kalinskaya appealed to the umpire, while Haddad Maia walked away from the argument. Ultimately the Russian saw her appeal overruled.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Brazilian left-hander secured a 6-3, 6-1 win in their third-round match, advancing to the fourth round. However the decision has now raised questions about the tournament’s expanded video review system.

The US Open introduced video replay technology last year and expanded its use to cover eight courts for the 2024 tournament, allowing players to challenge calls on issues such as double bounces and hindrances.

The momentum for implementing VAR in tennis picked up earlier this season after American star Coco Gauff was embroiled in a controversial incident during the French Open final against Iga Swiatek.

The incident has intensified the ongoing debate about video technology in tennis, with many calling for a more consistent and standardized application to ensure fairness in the sport.

Beatriz Haddad Maia to face Caroline Wozniacki in the 4th round

After beating Kalinskaya, Beatriz Haddad Maia will now face former World no 1 Carolina Wozniacki in the 4th round. This is the first meeting between the two. While the Brazilain has already achieved her best result in the final Grand Slam tournament of the season, Wozniacki is aiming to reach the final for the third time at Flushing Meadows.