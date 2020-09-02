US Open: Andy Murray wins 5-set epic on Grand Slam comeback

New York: Andy Murray made a spectacular return to the grand slam singles stage with a gruelling five-set victory in the first round of the US Open.

He secured a brilliant 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 come-from-behind victory in a 4 hour and 39 min encounter against 49th-ranked Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, in his first singles Grand Slam match in 18 months following an injury and the coronavirus pandemic.