US Open 2026: Who Is The Woman That Handed Elena Rybakina Her Trophy? Maria Sharapova's Connection Explained

US Open/Maria Sharapova/X/Instagram

Elena Rybakina’s historic US Open triumph was followed by a special trophy presentation as former champion Maria Sharapova handed the Kazakh star the women’s singles trophy at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. Sharapova’s presence made the moment even more significant, as she had won the US Open title exactly 20 years earlier in 2006.

Sharapova is one of the most accomplished tennis players of her generation and a five-time Grand Slam singles champion. The Russian former world No.1 won her first major title at Wimbledon in 2004 before triumphing at the US Open in 2006. She later completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open in 2008 and the French Open in 2012, making her one of only a select group of women to achieve the feat.

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The 39-year-old Sharapova retired from professional tennis in 2020 after an illustrious career that included 36 WTA singles titles and a spell at the top of the world rankings. She was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2025, further cementing her legacy among the sport’s greatest players. Sharapova has also remained connected to tennis through business ventures, media appearances and her podcast, “Pretty Tough with Maria Sharapova.”

Her appearance at the 2026 US Open was particularly fitting because the tournament was celebrating the 20th anniversary of her memorable 2006 title run. Sharapova defeated Justine Henin in the final that year to lift the trophy at Flushing Meadows. Two decades later, she returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium to present the same trophy to Rybakina.

Rybakina defeated two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the final to claim her maiden US Open title and third Grand Slam crown. The victory also saw her rise to world No.1. After Rybakina celebrated with her team, Sharapova joined her on court and handed her the championship trophy, creating a memorable passing-of-the-torch moment between two Grand Slam champions.