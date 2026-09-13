US Open 2026: Who Is Elena Rybakina's Boyfriend? Inside Her Private Love Life After Historic Victory

Elena Rybakina/Instagram

Elena Rybakina has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight, but her relationship status has attracted renewed attention after her historic US Open 2026 triumph. The Kazakhstan star defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the final to win her maiden US Open title and rise to world No.1.

Rybakina has not publicly confirmed that she is currently dating anyone. According to Men's Journal, the 27-year-old tennis star keeps her dating life private and has not publicly identified a boyfriend. Her social media posts mostly focus on tennis, travel and glimpses of her life away from competition, without confirming a romantic partner.

Much of the speculation has centred around Stefano Vukov, her longtime coach. Rybakina first began working with the Croatian coach in 2019, and together they achieved major success, including her Wimbledon triumph in 2022. However, reports of a possible romantic relationship between the two have never been publicly confirmed by Rybakina.

The speculation intensified after former tennis player and broadcaster Barbara Schett claimed that Rybakina and Vukov were romantically involved, attributing the allegation to conversations with Rybakina’s former coach Goran Ivanisevic. These remain claims and should not be treated as confirmation of a relationship. Vukov’s professional association with Rybakina has also faced controversy, including a WTA suspension following an investigation into his conduct, which he and Rybakina denied involved mistreatment. His suspension was later lifted following an appeal.

Rybakina has publicly defended Vukov during the controversy, praising his belief in her and crediting their long professional partnership. For now, however, the tennis star has chosen to keep her romantic life private, and there is no confirmed information about a current boyfriend. Her latest achievement on court remains the main focus, with her US Open victory giving her a third Grand Slam title and making her Kazakhstan’s first women's world No.1.