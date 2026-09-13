US Open 2026: Who Is Aryna Sabalenka's Fiance? Inside Her Relationship With Georgios Frangulis And His Support During Difficult Times

Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka has endured some of the most difficult moments of her personal life alongside her rise to the top of women’s tennis. The Belarusian star lost her father, Sergey Sabalenka, in 2019 and later suffered the death of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov in 2024. During that difficult period, Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis emerged as an important source of support in her life.

Sabalenka and Frangulis began their relationship in 2024, after meeting around his business Oakberry, a global acai brand. The couple were publicly linked in the months following Koltsov’s death, with Frangulis becoming a regular presence alongside Sabalenka at tournaments and during her time away from tennis.

Sabalenka has previously spoken about the role Frangulis played while she was dealing with grief. She said there was a difficult period when she was grateful to have him by her side, describing how he would cheer her up and make sure they spent time doing enjoyable things together. His support came as Sabalenka continued competing at the highest level despite her personal struggles.

Frangulis is a Brazilian entrepreneur who founded Oakberry in 2016 and built the company into an international brand. His relationship with Sabalenka eventually became more serious, and the couple got engaged in March 2026 after around two years together. Frangulis has continued to support Sabalenka during her tennis career, frequently appearing at major tournaments.

Sabalenka’s relationship with Frangulis has coincided with another successful chapter of her career. She entered the 2026 US Open as the two-time defending champion and reached the final, where she faced Elena Rybakina in a bid to complete a historic three-peat. While her journey has been marked by personal tragedy, Sabalenka has continued to establish herself among the leading figures in women’s tennis, with Frangulis now playing an important role in her life away from the court.