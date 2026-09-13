US Open 2026: What Is Burgundy Prophecy? Elena Rybakina's Triumph Adds Another Chapter To Bizarre Tennis Trend

Elena Rybakina's Triumph Adds Another Chapter To Bizarre Tennis Trend | US Open/X

Elena Rybakina added another chapter to the US Open’s bizarre “Burgundy Prophecy” after wearing an all-burgundy outfit before her women’s singles final against Aryna Sabalenka. The Kazakhstan star went on to defeat the two-time defending champion 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 and lift her maiden US Open title at Flushing Meadows.

The so-called Burgundy Prophecy had gained traction among tennis fans after Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz wore burgundy outfits during their respective US Open championship runs in 2024 and 2025. Rafael Nadal had also worn burgundy during his 2022 triumph in New York, adding to the unusual connection between the colour and success at the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rybakina appeared to be aware of the trend before Saturday’s final. Although she did not wear burgundy while playing the match, she arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium in an all-burgundy outfit. Her choice immediately caught the attention of fans online, with the US Open itself posting, “The Burgundy Prophecy is real” after her victory.

The trend had already received another boost during the 2026 tournament. Czech players Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik wore matching burgundy outfits while winning the US Open mixed doubles title. Jessica Pegula also wore a burgundy kit during her run to the semi-finals, although she eventually lost to Sabalenka.

Rybakina’s victory made the superstition even more intriguing. The 27-year-old claimed her third Grand Slam title after previously winning Wimbledon in 2022 and the Australian Open in 2026. Whether the burgundy outfit was simply a fashion choice or a deliberate nod to the growing US Open superstition, Rybakina ensured that the bizarre prophecy remains alive. Her decision to embrace the colour before the biggest match of her US Open career ultimately became part of one of the tournament’s most unusual storylines.