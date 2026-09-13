US Open 2026: Take A Look At Elena Rybakina's Net Worth, Prize Money Earnings, Endorsement Deals, And Much More

Take A Look At Elena Rybakina's Net Worth | US Open/X

Elena Rybakina has established herself as one of the biggest stars in women’s tennis, with her success on the court translating into significant prize money and endorsement earnings. The Kazakhstan representative’s exact net worth has not been publicly confirmed, but available financial estimates show that she has built a substantial fortune through her tennis career and commercial partnerships.

According to the Times of India, Rybakina has earned more than $29 million in career prize money. Forbes estimated her total earnings in 2025 at $12.5 million, including $8.5 million from on-court earnings and another $4 million from off-court sources such as endorsements. These figures underline her rapid rise among the highest-earning players in women's tennis.

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Rybakina’s biggest career breakthrough came at Wimbledon in 2022, when she became the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. She subsequently added the 2026 Australian Open crown and also won the 2025 WTA Finals, where she collected a then-record $5.235 million winner’s prize. She followed those achievements by winning the 2026 US Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the final and earning $5.5 million.

The 27-year-old has also built a strong portfolio of endorsement partnerships. Her reported brands include Yonex, Vanguart, Bank RBK, Lexus, Red Bull, Fanatics, KAZ Minerals and Topps. Forbes estimated her off-court earnings at $4 million in 2025, with her growing success and global profile likely strengthening her commercial value further.

Rybakina's financial profile has grown alongside her transformation into a Grand Slam regular and one of the leading players on the WTA Tour. While celebrity-wealth websites have published varying estimates of her net worth, there is no officially confirmed figure. Her latest US Open triumph, which also moved her to world No. 1, is likely to further boost both her career earnings and endorsement appeal.