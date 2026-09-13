US Open 2026: Take A Look At Aryna Sabalenka's Net Worth, Prize Money Earnings, Endorsement Deals, And Much More

Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka has established herself as one of the biggest stars in women’s tennis, with her success on the court translating into significant financial gains. According to estimates, the Belarusian tennis star’s net worth is around $22 million in 2026. However, Sabalenka has not publicly confirmed an exact net-worth figure, meaning such estimates should be treated as unofficial.

A major portion of Sabalenka’s wealth has come from her tennis career. WTA records show that she has earned more than $50 million in career prize money, highlighting the scale of her success across the sport. Her Grand Slam victories, deep tournament runs and consistent performances at the biggest events have helped her become one of the highest-earning players on the women’s tour.

Sabalenka’s income extends well beyond tournament winnings. She has developed a strong portfolio of international endorsement partnerships, including deals associated with brands such as Nike, Wilson, Whoop, Audemars Piguet. Her growing global profile and status as a multiple Grand Slam champion have made her an attractive figure for major brands.

Her annual earnings have also placed her among the world’s highest-paid female athletes. Forbes estimated Sabalenka’s 2025 earnings at around $30 million, including prize money and endorsements. Sabalenka’s financial standing has continued to grow alongside her achievements in tennis. With more than $50 million in career prize money and substantial endorsement income, she has built one of the strongest financial profiles in women’s tennis.

While the exact value of her personal fortune remains unconfirmed, her earnings underline how the four-time Grand Slam champion has turned sustained sporting success into significant wealth.