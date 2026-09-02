US Open 2026: Gael Monfils Produces Insane Forehand Winner, Gets Standing Ovation From New York Crowd | Video

US Open 2026: Gael Monfils Produces Insane Forehand Winner | US Open/X

Gael Monfils once again reminded tennis fans why he is one of the sport’s ultimate entertainers, producing a spectacular leaping forehand winner during his first-round clash against Adolfo Daniel Vallejo at the 2026 US Open.

With the match well under his control, Monfils suddenly launched himself into the air and unleashed a thunderous forehand winner. The audacious shot drew an immediate roar from the Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd, with fans rising to their feet to applaud the French veteran.

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The moment perfectly captured Monfils’ trademark style: athletic, fearless and packed with showmanship. Even at 40, the Frenchman showed that he still possesses the explosiveness and flair that have made him a fan favourite throughout his career.

The spectacular winner came during a dominant comeback against Vallejo. After dropping the opening set 2-6, Monfils stormed back to win the next three sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-0, producing 37 winners on his way to the second round.

The victory was even more special because it came on Monfils’ 40th birthday and at what is expected to be his final US Open. He later received a huge ovation and had the crowd sing “Happy Birthday” during his on-court celebrations.

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For a player who has built his career around spectacular moments, the leaping forehand was another reminder that Monfils still knows exactly how to put on a show. And judging by the standing ovation, the New York crowd was more than happy to celebrate one more vintage Monfils moment.