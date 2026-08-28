US Open 2026: Check Out Prize Money, Live Streaming Details, Schedule & Much More

US Open/X

The US Open 2026 is set to deliver another blockbuster fortnight of Grand Slam tennis, with the season’s final major scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The tournament has already generated plenty of buzz, with defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka returning to Flushing Meadows with their eyes on another title. The 2026 edition will also feature a record prize purse of $108 million, making it one of the richest tournaments in tennis history.

The men’s singles draw has become particularly intriguing following Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal and Carlos Alcaraz’s return from a lengthy wrist-injury layoff. Alexander Zverev enters the tournament as the top seed after winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, while Alcaraz is seeded second. Alcaraz, who has not played a singles match since April, begins his title defence against Roman Safiullin and has been placed in a demanding half of the draw alongside Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic, meanwhile, is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and starts against Mariano Navone.

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On the women’s side, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will headline the field as she attempts to win the US Open for a third consecutive year. The Belarusian begins her campaign against Camila Osorio but faces a potentially difficult route towards the final. Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka are among the leading contenders capable of challenging Sabalenka. Her title defence comes amid questions over her recent form, making this year's women's competition particularly unpredictable.

The tournament will run through September 13, with the opening four rounds scheduled from August 30 to September 7, followed by the quarter-finals on September 8 and 9. The women’s singles semi-finals will be played on September 10, the men’s semi-finals on September 11, before the women’s final on September 12 and men’s final on September 13.

Live Streaming

Fans in India will be able to follow the tournament through Star Sports Network, while the tournament will also be available for online streaming on JioHotstar.

Prize Money

There is also a major financial incentive awaiting the stars in New York. The total prize pool has increased to a record $108 million, up significantly from the previous edition, while the men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive $5.5 million. With Alcaraz looking to make a statement on his comeback, Sabalenka chasing history and Djokovic targeting another record, the 2026 US Open promises to be one of the most closely watched Grand Slams of the year.