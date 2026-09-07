US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Tommy Paul In Straight Sets To Reach Quarterfinals, Extends Grand Slam Winning Streak To 18 | Watch | X

New York: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz marched into the quarterfinals of the ongoing US Open, overcoming local favourite Tommy Paul on Sunday.

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The world number three secured a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over the American. Competing in his first major tournament in four months after a layoff due to wrist injuries, Alcaraz's consistency has led to him dropping just one set in four games during the tournament.

With this win, Alcaraz has secured a 7-2 lead over the American in the ATP Head-to-Head series and has beaten him at all four Grand Slam events, becoming the 10th man to beat the same opponent at each Grand Slam in the Open Era.

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Speaking during the post-match interview as quoted by ATP's official website, Alcaraz said, "I played my game. I tried to play my style. Tommy is such a talented player. His shots are pretty dangerous, and sometimes it is really difficult to control the ball when it comes to you. I just tried to be ready for a battle and tried to be aggressive all the time."

"I tried not to let him stay [high up] on the court and I think I did pretty well to put so much pressure on return games, which for me helped a lot to play relaxed, to play calm and think clearly. I am really happy with the performance today," he added.

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In the first nine games, none of them managed to earn a break point, but Alcaraz broke to clinch the first set. The 23-year-old broke Paul's serve twice in the second set and once more in the third, clinching the match in two hours and 20 minutes with 33 winners to his name.

“I think so,” Alcaraz said, on whether he was back to his full physical best. “I did not expect to reach at least the quarter-finals here every year since 2021, so that shows how special this place is to me. It shows how good I play every time I come here. It does not matter that I was out for four and a half months: Every time that I come here I play my best," he signed off.

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With his fourth-round win, Alcaraz has extended his winning streak at majors to 18 matches, a personal-best tally which includes his 2025 US Open win and title run at the January Australian Open, which saw him become the youngest player to reach a career Grand Slam. So far, in the season, he has 26 wins and just three losses.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)