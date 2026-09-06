US Open 2026: Alcaraz, Sabalenka In Action As Round Of 16 Matches Begin In New York | X

New York, Sep 6: The US Open 2026 heads into its second week as round of 16 action begins in New York. Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and two-time reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka will be in action on Day 8 in what promises to be another absorbing day in the Big Apple.

Top stars return to action

Alcaraz will be up against local boy Tommy Paul in his round of 16 clash, while three-peat hunter Sabalenka faces American Taylor Townsend, with both matches set to take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

There will be much more to keep an eye on as home boy Ben Shelton goes up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been on a resurgence at the Majors. 2021 champion at New York, Daniil Medvedev, will be facing another American hope, Frances Tiafoe, for a place in the quarterfinals.

American players in focus

Third seed Jessica Pegula leads the charge for America in the women's singles as she faces Belgium's 16th seed Sorana Cirstea, while 26th seed Emma Navarro faces 21st seed Anna Kalinskaya for a place in the quarterfinals.

There is some Indian interest lined up on Day 8 as well, with 17-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, who is seeded 15th, facing Emery Combs in the first round of Junior Girls' singles. India's 18-year-old Arnav Vijay Paparkar will be facing USA's 12th seed Andrew Johnson in his Junior Boys' singles first-round clash.

Indians feature in doubles

Sriram Balaji will also be in action in men's doubles alongside American partner Evan King as they face France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Poland's Hugo Nys in the second-round clash.

Check the Day 8 schedule of the US Open 2026.

US Open 2026 Day 8 schedule (Timings in IST. Singles schedule)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs. Taylor Townsend (Women's Singles – R4)

Time: 9:00 PM IST (Sept 6)

Tommy Paul [20] vs. Carlos Alcaraz [2] (Men's Singles – R4)

Time: Not before 11:30 PM IST (Sept 6)

Ben Shelton [8] vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Men's Singles – R4)

Time: Not before 4:30 AM IST (Sept 7)

Anna Kalinskaya [21] vs. Emma Navarro [26] (Women's Singles – R4)

Time: Follows Shelton vs. Tsitsipas (~6:00 AM IST, Sept 7)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Marta Kostyuk [11] vs. Linda Noskova [6] (Women's Singles – R4)

Time: Not before 10:00 PM IST (Sept 6)

Daniil Medvedev [7] vs. Frances Tiafoe [11] (Men's Singles – R4)

Time: Not before 12:30 AM IST (Sept 7)

Jessica Pegula [3] vs. Sorana Cirstea [16] (Women's Singles – R4)

Time: Follows Medvedev vs. Tiafoe (~2:00 AM IST, Sept 7)

Grandstand

Alex Michelsen vs. Tomás Martín Etcheverry [27] (Men's Singles – R4)

Time: Not before 12:00 AM IST (Midnight, Sept 7)

Also Watch:

Indians in action

Men's Doubles — Round 2

N. Sriram Balaji / Evan King (USA) vs. Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) / Hugo Nys (MON) [12]

Court: Court 11

Start Time: Not before 10:00 PM IST (September 6)

Junior Boys' Singles — Round 1

Aditya Paparkar vs. Alexander Johnson (USA) [12]

Court: Court 11

Start Time: 8:30 PM IST (September 6)

Junior Girls' Singles — Round 1

Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi [15] vs. Elizabeth Combs (USA)

Court: Court 7

Start Time: ~2:30 AM IST (Late Night, September 6 / Early Morning, September 7)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)