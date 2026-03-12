US-Iran-Israel War: Trump Warns Iran National Football Team To Stay Away From 2026 FIFA World Cup 'For Their Own Safety'

US President Donald Trump | File Photo

Washington D.C., March 12: U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that Iran's national football team is welcome to take part in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he believes it may not be safe for them to attend.

In a post on social media, Trump said, "The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Raises Safety Concerns

Trump has not issued a direct threat to the Iranian football players, he made it look like he is concerned for their safety and has asked them to stay away from the tournament to keep them safe.

Trump said the team is welcome to the tournament but suggested that travelling to the event may not be safe for them. His remarks come at a time when tensions in the Middle East remain high.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Iran's Participation Unclear

Iran has already qualified for the tournament, but it is not yet clear if the team will take part. Officials from FIFA have not made any announcement about the situation so far.

For now, Iran's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains uncertain.