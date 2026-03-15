US-Iran-Israel War: Spain VS Argentina 'Finalissma' In Qatar CALLED OFF Due To Middle East Crisis

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi | Credits: Twitter

UEFA have confirmed that the 'Finalissma' featuring Spain and Argentina this year has been called off amid the ongoing US-Iran-Israel War. Spain, the current European Champions were set to face the Copa America winners Argentina in Doha on March 27. The game was cancelled after a failure to reach an agreement over an alternative location for the game.

The Finalissima pits the latest Copa America winners against the European championship winners, with Argentina winning the inaugural edition by beating Italy in 2022 at Wembley in London.

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The first option was to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on the original date with a 50:50 split of supporters in the stadium. This would have provided a world class setting, befitting of such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused.

The second was to stage the Finalissima over two legs - one at the Santiago Bernabeu on 27 March and the other in Buenos Aires during an international window before UEFA EURO and Copa America 2028, again offering a supporter split of 50:50 for the match in Madrid. This option was also rejected.

Ultimately, UEFA sought a commitment from Argentina that, if a neutral venue in Europe could be found, the game could go ahead on 27 March, as planned and announced on 18 December 2025, or on the alternative date of 30 March. This proposal was also rejected.

Argentina made a counter suggestion to play the game after the World Cup but, as Spain has no available dates, that option had to be ruled out. Finally, and contrary to the original agreed plan that the match would take place on 27 March, Argentina declared its availability to play exclusively on 31 March, a date which proved to be unworkable.

As a result, and to UEFA’s regret, this edition of the Finalissima has been cancelled.