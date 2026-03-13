US-Iran-Israel War: 'In Middle Of F***ing War...'; Joe Rogan Questions UFC Event Taking Place At US President Donald Trump's White House Residence- Video

Joe Rogan Experience/X

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan has voiced concern over plans to stage a major Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the White House, saying the timing and location could make the situation unusually tense.

The veteran commentator and host of The Joe Rogan Experience reacted to the upcoming fight card known as UFC Freedom 250, which is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2026, on the South Lawn of the White House as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Rogan said the idea of holding a combat sports event at the official residence of the US president during an ongoing war creates an unusual and potentially stressful environment. “It’s going to be very high security, and high stress, and weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f*cking war,” Rogan said while discussing the event.

According to reports, the historic fight night will feature several high-profile bouts and will host only a limited number of invited guests due to strict security protocols. Attendance is expected to be restricted to a few thousand people, with many seats reserved for military personnel and VIP attendees.

The unprecedented event has generated significant debate across the MMA world. While some fans see UFC Freedom 250 as a bold and historic spectacle that could draw global attention, others have raised questions about the appropriateness of staging a cage fight at such a symbolic political venue.