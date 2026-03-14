US-Iran-Israel War: 'I Broke It Up'; US President Donald Trump Recalls Breaking Up Fight Involving Kobe Bryant During Chat With Jake Paul- Video

Jake Paul/X

A lighthearted yet intriguing moment unfolded during a conversation between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and U.S. President Donald Trump, when the discussion briefly turned to an unusual story involving late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. The exchange, which has since gone viral online, featured Trump recalling a moment when he claimed to have stepped in to break up a fight involving Bryant.

During the interview, Paul asked Trump whether he had ever been involved in a physical altercation. The question quickly led to a surprising anecdote connected to Bryant, one of the most iconic figures in basketball history.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Have you ever been in a fight? I heard a rumor about you helping Kobe Bryant one time,” Paul asked. Trump responded by explaining that he had once intervened in a tense situation. “I was breaking up a fight… Kobe was having a hard time with somebody, and it worked out fine, but yeah, I broke it up,” the president said.

While Trump did not provide specific details about when or where the alleged incident occurred, the remark quickly captured attention across social media platforms. Fans and commentators reacted with curiosity, with many trying to recall or verify whether such an encounter involving Bryant and Trump had previously been reported.