Upset Alert! Ben Shelton Knocks Out Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz In 5-Set Thriller

Ben Shelton defeated Carlos Alcaraz in a 5-set thriller | X/TheTennisLetter

Ben Shelton produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by defeating World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic five-set thriller. The American prevailed 6-7, 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 to book his place in the last four. Shelton showed remarkable composure under pressure to knock out the defending champion.

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The match ebbed and flowed from the opening set, with both players trading momentum throughout the contest. Alcaraz edged the first-set tiebreak before Shelton responded emphatically, taking the second and third sets to move within one set of victory. The Spaniard refused to surrender, winning the fourth set 6-1 and forcing a decisive fifth.

The final set delivered the drama expected from two of the sport's biggest stars, with neither player able to establish a decisive advantage. After both players held their nerve, the contest eventually went to a deciding tiebreak to determine who would advance to the semifinals. Shelton kept his composure when it mattered most, securing the tiebreak and completing a memorable victory.

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Biggest win of Shelton's career

The win marks a significant milestone for Shelton, who has now reached the tournament's final four after overcoming one of the toughest challenges in the draw. His aggressive play and ability to recover from setbacks proved decisive during the five-set battle. Alcaraz, meanwhile, saw his title defense come to an unexpected end after a contest that lasted deep into the deciding set.

Shelton will now turn his attention to the semifinals, where he will look to continue his remarkable run. The American's victory over the World No. 2 is certain to give him confidence heading into the last four. For Alcaraz, the defeat brings a surprising conclusion to his campaign and leaves Shelton celebrating one of the biggest wins of his career.