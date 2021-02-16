Untitled Feb 16, 2021 11:40 PMLawrence Bing-organised Winter Rink hockey tournament: Chaurasia, Shahi shine in Union Bank’s victory

Mumbai: Consistent goal-scorer Prince Chaurasia and Suraj Shahi, both struck a brace of goals each to lead Union Bank of India to a deserving 5-2 win against Income Tax in the men’s final of the School of Sports sponsored and Lawrence Bing-organised Winter Rink hockey tournament, under lights at the Dominic Savio HS hockey turf, Andheri.

Vinit Shetty scored the fifth goal for the victors while Income Tax reduced the margin of defeat with goals for Vikram Singh and Anish Chetty.

Union Bank started on a promising note by taking a seventh minute lead when Chaurasia successfully converted a penalty. Six minutes later Chaurasia was again in the thick of action as he flicked in his second goal and double Union Bank’s lead.

Income Tax fought back and cut the lead with Vikram Singh hitting the target in the second minute on resumption. Later, Shahi got on the scoresheet as he netted the third goal to maintain Union Bank’s two goal cushion. The excisemen continued to press for goals and managed to score their second goal through Anish Chetty to stay in the fight.

But Union Bank put it beyond Income Tax’s reach with two quick goals through Vinit Shetty and Shahi to close out the contest and emerge champions.

Earlier, in an engrossing and well-contested Women’s final Bhillai SC scraped past Freunds SC by a narrow 2-1 margin. Manish Dhawal showed good opportunism by scoring both the goals to secure Bhillai’s success, while Madhavi Patil netted Freunds lone goal.

Later, Union Bank’s Prince Chaurasia and Suraj Shahi won the Top-goal scorer and Best player awards respectively, while Income Tax’s Sudhir Dixit was declared as the Best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Freunds ace forward Ruqqaiya Shaikh was adjudged as the Best player of the tournament, while Bhillai’s Manish Dhawal and Kajal Rathore bagged the Top-goal scorer and Best goalkeeper awards respectively.

Results (finals): Women: Bhillai SC 2 (Manish Dhawal 2) beat Freunds SC 1 (Madhavi Patil).

Men: Union Bank of India 5 (Prince Chaurasia 2, Suraj Shahi 2, Vinit Shetty) beat Income Tax 2 (Vikram Singh, Anish Chetty).

Hockey Trials

Hockey Maharashtra will be conducting trial to select the sub-junior women’s team to participate in the forthcoming 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Hockey Championship to be held at Simdega, Jharkhand from March 10 to 18, 2021.

The selection process will be held at the Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd ground, Churchgate on February 18 and 19 (Thursday & Friday) from 2.00 pm.

Registered players born on or after 1st January, 2005 are eligible to participate in the selection trials. Those interested in representing Maharashtra are requested to report at the ground by 1.30 pm.