Unmukt Chand Shares Injury Update With Swollen Face Due To On-Field Collision A Day After Hitting Century; VIDEO

Unmukt Chand Shares Injury Update With Swollen Face After On-Field Collision, Says 'Thankfully, No Fracture' | X

Former India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand on Wednesday shared an update on his social media after suffering a facial injury which he suffered during a cricket match in the USA. Chand posted the pictures of his swollen and bruised face on his social media account and said that the injury came just a day after scoring a century.

Chand shared several other pictures of his previous injuries and said, "The face has seen some damage over the years. A broken jaw. A swollen eye. And now this." He stated that he suffered the injury after an on-field collision while taking a catch. He also said, "Thankfully, no fracture".

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Chand shared a positive message after the incident in which he suffered the horrific injury. He said, "That’s sport. Things change in a second. Get back up. Go again. No stopping." The pic showed the recent injury along with the other injuries he suffered in the past.

He shared the picture and said, "The face has seen some damage over the years." The other two injuries consists of a broken jaw in one pic and a swollen eye in the other and the third pic shows the fresh injury to his jaw with swelling on his cheek.

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The injury came shortly after Chand played a memorable innings in Minor League Cricket. On Saturday (September 19), Chand scored an unbeaten 100 off 67 balls for Lone Star Athletics against All Stars. His innings included 11 fours and 5 sixes as Lone Star Athletics posted 219/1 and the won the match by 94 runs.

He famously captained India to the 2012 Under-19 World Cup title and also scored an unbeaten 111 in the final against Australia. He later played for several teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and became the first Indian male cricketer to feature in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).

After retiring from Indian cricket in 2021, he moved to the USA to continue his career in cricket. Chand since played in Minor League Cricket and Major League Cricket, including for the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

However, his latest post shows his determination to return to the field after the gruesome injury to his face. Despite the painful-looking injury, he confirmed that there was no fracture and concluded his social media post with the sporting mantra - "Get back up. Go again. No stopping."