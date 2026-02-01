 Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Dedicated Initiative To Boost Sports Goods Manufacturing & Innovation
In her ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a dedicated initiative to boost sports goods manufacturing, research, and innovation. The program aims to modernise equipment production, advance material sciences, and position India as a global hub for high-quality sports equipment.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

In her ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation on February 1, 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a dedicated initiative aimed at promoting manufacturing, research, and innovation in sports goods. The move is expected to strengthen India’s sports ecosystem by supporting advanced equipment design and material sciences.

Speaking at the Budget presentation, Sitharaman emphasized the importance of modernizing sports manufacturing and leveraging research-driven innovation to make India a global hub for high-quality sports equipment. The initiative will not only enhance domestic production capabilities but also create opportunities for startups, SMEs, and technology-driven enterprises in the sports sector.

"India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high-quality, affordable sports goods. I propose a dedicated initiative for sports goods that will promote manufacturing, research, and innovation in equipment design as well as material sciences," said Sitharaman.

The announcement reflects a growing focus on sector-specific innovation strategies, positioning sports not only as a cultural and recreational pursuit but also as a significant industrial and technological opportunity for India.

