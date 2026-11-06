 'Unfortunate Blunder!': Stadium DJ Accidentally Plays Music During Minute Of Silence For Jesus de Miguel Before Getafe vs Brighton Clash | Video
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HomeSports'Unfortunate Blunder!': Stadium DJ Accidentally Plays Music During Minute Of Silence For Jesus de Miguel Before Getafe vs Brighton Clash | Video

'Unfortunate Blunder!': Stadium DJ Accidentally Plays Music During Minute Of Silence For Jesus de Miguel Before Getafe vs Brighton Clash | Video

An emotional minute of silence for former CD Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel was briefly disrupted before Getafe CF faced Brighton & Hove Albion in the UEFA Conference League. Players from both teams gathered at the Coliseum to pay tribute to De Miguel, who tragically died during a match against FC Andorra, when the stadium DJ accidentally played music.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, November 06, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
'Unfortunate Blunder!': Stadium DJ Accidentally Plays Music During Minute Of Silence For Jesus de Miguel Before Getafe vs Brighton Clash | Video
Stadium DJ Accidentally Plays Music During Minute Of Silence For Jesus de Miguel | jaland09/X

An emotional moment of silence before the UEFA Conference League clash between Getafe CF and Brighton & Hove Albion was briefly disrupted after the stadium DJ accidentally played music during the tribute.

The incident took place at the Coliseum ahead of the third matchday fixture between the two sides. Players from both teams had gathered to pay their respects to Jesus de Miguel, the former CD Tenerife player who tragically passed away during his team's match against FC Andorra in Spain's second division.

Stadium DJ Accidentally Plays Music During Minute Of Silence For Jesus de Miguel

The tribute was organised to honour De Miguel following his tragic death during the fixture. Players and spectators observed a minute of silence in his memory before the start of the match.

However, the solemn atmosphere was unexpectedly interrupted when music was played over the stadium's sound system. The accidental disruption came as both teams and fans were paying tribute to the late footballer.

De Miguel's death sent shockwaves through Spanish football, with tributes pouring in following the tragic incident. His passing during the match against FC Andorra left the football community mourning the loss of a player who had been part of Spanish football.

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