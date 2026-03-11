'Unforeseen Travel Disruptions': ICC Issues Update On West Indies, South Africa Team's Departures After T20 WC26

X

ICC have announced that several members of the West Indies and South Africa teams were already on their way home with the rest expected to fly out in the next hours. This comes after both teams were stranded in India after the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 amid travel disruptions due to the Middle East Asia conflict.

"Four South Africa players and five family members have boarded flights and are making their way home, with all 29 remaining members of their contingent scheduled to depart in the next 24 hours. Of the West Indies contingent, nine members have departed for the Caribbean, while the remaining 16 are booked on flights departing India in the next 12 hours," ICC announced in a statement.

The ICC drew criticism from former England captain Michael Vaughan and South African star David Miller insinuated that England players were given better travel arrangements as they were able to leave within a day of their semifinal ouster. Before this, West Indies coach Darren Sammy had expressed frustration at the lack of updates from the world body.

The ICC hit back at those comments suggesting that travel decisions were such claims have come from individuals who are not fully informed about the operational situation.

ICC reiterated that its primary concern is the safety and welfare of everyone involved, particularly as many players are traveling with spouses and young children. The organization stated it would not authorize departures until it is fully satisfied that the travel arrangements are secure.