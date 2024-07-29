'Unfair': Netizens Furious Over Lakshya Sen's First Win Being 'Deleted' After His Opponent Kevin Cordon's Withdrawal Due to Elbow Injury at Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian badminton progidy Lakshya Sen received a tough blow as first olympic win against Gautamela's Kevin Cordon has been deleted after the latter's withdrawal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday, July 29.

Sen kicked off his campaign with a two-straight sets win over Kevin Cordon - 21-8, 20-22 in Group L. In the first game, Sen completely dominated Guatemalan player as he left no room to make a comeback. However, in the following game, Kevin Cordon put on tough challenge against Lakshya Sen but the latter managed to overcome it.

With the first win in the group stage, Lakshya Sen earned one point. Ahead of his second round match against Julien Carraggi of Belgian, the 22-year-old suffered a huge setback as his win over Kevin Cordon was voided after the latter withdrew from the ongoing Paris Olympics due to injury.

This meant that Lakshya Sen's first Olympic win has been cancelled and will have win two matches of the group stage in order to qualify for the round of 16.

🇮🇳🚨 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗯𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝘀𝗵𝘆𝗮! Kevin Cordon withdraws from #Paris2024 due to an elbow injury, virtually "deleting" Lakshya Sen's victory over him.



🏸 The deletion means that Lakshya's win over Kevin Cordon won't count towards the standings and also means that… pic.twitter.com/wvEusDVlIP — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) July 28, 2024

Lakshya Sen's Olympic win deletion caused a massive debate over the fairness of the withdrawal rule. Fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and said it is unfair on youngster to have his first win getting cancelled due to the withdrawal of his opponent due to injury.

Here's how netizens reacted

Absolute mockery to the #Olympics spirit. — Ainkareswar (@kainkareswar) July 28, 2024

Does this even makes any sense?? If he had injury he shouldn't have played the match with Lakshya.. Anf that won should count — Gaurav Kalra (@daredevilgaurav) July 28, 2024

Tough luck. Olympics committee should take note on this and try to come up with a fairer way to adjudicate such cases in future. No player should play more matches than others in same competition. — Shailendra Malik (@eShailendra) July 29, 2024

Not fair — Jangachary Sriramadas (@sriram_codes) July 28, 2024

Waah,if this is not called "Daylight Robbery",then i Don't know what is thing to be called...😤 — Hemang T Patel (@hemangpatel2430) July 28, 2024

This isn't fair to Lakshya. He won fair and square. Why does he have to face the downside of other athlete's injury.. — Sanchita🐾 (@AM_Sanchita2722) July 29, 2024