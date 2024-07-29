'Unfair': Netizens Furious Over Lakshya Sen's First Win Being 'Deleted' After His Opponent Kevin Cordon's Withdrawal Due to Elbow Injury at Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian badminton progidy Lakshya Sen received a tough blow as first olympic win against Gautamela's Kevin Cordon has been deleted after the latter's withdrawal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday, July 29.
Sen kicked off his campaign with a two-straight sets win over Kevin Cordon - 21-8, 20-22 in Group L. In the first game, Sen completely dominated Guatemalan player as he left no room to make a comeback. However, in the following game, Kevin Cordon put on tough challenge against Lakshya Sen but the latter managed to overcome it.
With the first win in the group stage, Lakshya Sen earned one point. Ahead of his second round match against Julien Carraggi of Belgian, the 22-year-old suffered a huge setback as his win over Kevin Cordon was voided after the latter withdrew from the ongoing Paris Olympics due to injury.
This meant that Lakshya Sen's first Olympic win has been cancelled and will have win two matches of the group stage in order to qualify for the round of 16.
Lakshya Sen's Olympic win deletion caused a massive debate over the fairness of the withdrawal rule. Fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and said it is unfair on youngster to have his first win getting cancelled due to the withdrawal of his opponent due to injury.
