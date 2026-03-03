Unbelievable Scenes As Trae Young Gets Ejected Without Playing A Single Minute During Wizards vs Rockets NBA Match; Video

BleacherReport/X

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young made an unprecedented and headline-grabbing exit on Monday night when he was ejected from a game before ever playing a minute in a Wizards uniform. The incident occurred during Washington’s 123-118 loss to the Houston Rockets, when a bench incident in the fourth quarter prompted Young, who was not in uniform due to injury, to step onto the court and voice his frustrations to an official. That alone was enough to earn him an immediate ejection, even though he has yet to make his official Wizards debut.

Young has been sidelined since late December with right leg injuries but had announced earlier Monday that he planned to make his long-awaited Wizards debut on Thursday against the Utah Jazz. Instead, his first act as a Wizard in a game setting was being sent to the locker room before tip-off. Not one to let the moment pass without humor, Young later joked on social media that fans shouldn’t expect him to be ejected “too many more times,” while affirming he’ll bring energy and competitiveness when he finally suits up.

The odd ejection also saw Rockets forward Tari Eason tossed from the game after a scuffle with Wizards rookie Jamir Watkins, making it a night of emotional swings on the court. With the Wizards in a rebuilding phase and Young eager to finally take the floor for his new team, the episode adds an unusual prelude to what fans hope will be a strong debut later this week.