Unacademy Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar face off Brian Lara in opener

In a much-anticipated clash of the titans, Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends take on Brian Lara’s West Indies Legends in the opening match of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at the historic Wankhede Stadium this year on March 7.

The final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India (CCI), which is scheduled for March 22. All matches will start at 7:00pm IST and will be broadcast live on COLORS Cineplex and COLORS Kannada Cinema along with VOOT and Jio, which are the digital partners.

Of the total 11 (eleven) matches, two will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, four at the MCA Stadium in Pune, four matches at DY Patil Stadium at Nerul in Navi Mumbai and the final at the picturesque Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground.

Pune will have the rare distinction of hosting two India matches (against South Africa Legends on March 14 and Australia Legends on March 20) while Wankhede and DY Patil will host one match each featuring the host team.

Tickets to the matches will go live exclusively on BookMyShow from Friday, February 14, 2020 6:00 p.m. onwards. Prices of tickets ranges from INR 50 to INR 500 giving fans a chance to catch their favourite players and team live in action.

Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will be utilised towards creating awareness towards road safety in the country.

The Unacademy Road Safety World Series, is a five-nation T20 cricket tournament which will showcase some of the biggest names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa.

Some notable players who will feature in this Series includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis and many more.

Former India captain, Padma Bhushan Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the Series.

Every year, more than 1.5-2 lakh people die on Indian roads due to vehicular accidents; one person dies every four minutes and 1,214 road accidents occur every day in the country. In the last five years, more than 65 lakh people were disabled completely.

As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked up to as idols, the Series aims to create awareness about road safety and change people’s mind-set towards their behaviour on the roads.

Ravi Gaikwad, RTO Chief of Thane (Konkan Range), who is also a senior member of the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra and Chairman of the Trust, Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat, said, “There has been a lot of excitement towards this tournament and people were eagerly waiting for the schedule and the tickets. I am extremely glad for the fans and I am sure they will come in large numbers to cheer.”