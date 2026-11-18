Umang End Encore United's Unbeaten Run As Aryan J Hits A Hat-Trick In Aces Football League Gameweek 7 | File Pic

Mumbai, 17 November 2026: Gameweek 7 of the Aces Football League brought the first defeat of the season for Encore United, as Umang Foundation Trust FC won 1-0. Hybec Hydras FC beat The Juggernauts 4-0 behind a hat-trick from Aryan J, Wolfpack FC edged KT Falcons FC 1-0, and Wasted Potential FC beat Youngblood FC 2-1.

Gameweek 7 results

Umang Foundation Trust FC ended Encore United's unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory. Rohan J scored the only goal, set up by Rajeev A. Yashhraj Singh was named man of the match.

Hybec Hydras FC beat The Juggernauts 4-0. Aryan J scored a hat-trick, one of the goals from the penalty spot, and Rivan R added the fourth. Aditya R provided two assists and Raj M one. Raj Mehta was named man of the match.

Wasted Potential FC beat Youngblood FC 2-1. Aakaash B scored both goals from the penalty spot, with Aryan S providing an assist. Sahil K replied for Youngblood, assisted by Awnan K. John Roy was named man of the match.

Wolfpack FC beat KT Falcons FC 1-0, with Aslam K scoring the winner from a Josiah N assist. Aslam Khan was named man of the match.

League standings

Encore United stay top of Group B on 16 points, but their lead over Wolfpack FC is cut to two. In Group A, Cathect FC and Wasted Potential FC are level on 10 points at the top, with Bluelock a point behind.

Group A