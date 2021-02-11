Ultimate Kho Kho: Super League Kho Kho tournament kicks off at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

Mumbai: The stage is set for another showdown when the 138 players will rub shoulders in the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) 2021 Super League Kho Kho tournament kicks off at the New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, from February 12-15.

The 100-odd players have been divided into ten teams (eight for men and two for women) as the tournament will showcase matches with the new playing rules of the upcoming Ultimate Kho Kho which aims to re-brand the game of kho kho as never before with its fast and pacey new avatar.

This comes, as the country’s top players for close to four weeks have been busy sharpening their physical abilities and exploring various facets of the fitness required to excel in the sport with the help of sports science-based technologies in the and Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK)-organised first-ever scientific high-performance national camp.

"During the on-going scientific camp, we have focused on improving overall fitness and physical abilities of players with required guidance given to corrected techniques and acquiring technology-based skillset,” said KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal. And went on to add, “This Super League we aim to evaluate the standard and level of each player in the actual match situations”.

The camp has seen players being monitored and analysed based on the findings and parameters ranging from sports physiotherapy, biomechanics, biokinetics, sports performance analysis, posture corrections and balance analysis of players in order to make them less injury prone was brought into action.

Talking about the new format, Tenzing Niyogi, ultimate Kho Kho CEO stated, “The players have made impressive progress with all the analysis and guidance. They have also trained to get used to the new format of kho kho that we are intended to introduce in the league. During the next few days, as the players play matches, we will be capturing them through multi cameras to see how the game is coming to life as a TV product”.

The men’s teams, which will see 120 players into the action, are named Jaguars, Ninjas, Rhinos, Cheetahs, Frisky Rangers, Panthers, Pahadi Billas and Sharks, and are divided into two pools. The teams will face off against each other in their respective pool before the top two teams of each group progressing into the semi-finals which are scheduled for February 15 with the final also set to take place on the same day. However, 18 women players have been divided into two teams and they will be playing one match a day and the team with maximum wins will be declared the winner.