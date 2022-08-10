Ultimate Kho Kho: All you need to know When, Where, Format, Teams; Live on TV and online

The traditional indic-sport of kho kho is set to enter a new era with the inception of India's first-ever franchise-based kho-kho league.

Ultimate kho kho is promoted by Chairman of Dabur India, Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India,

When and Where

The tournament will be played from August 14 to September 4 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune,

Number of teams

The inaugural season will be played among six teams—Chennai Quick Guns (KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (Adani Sportsline), Mumbai Khiladis (Badshah & Punit Balan), Odisha Juggernauts (Government of Odisha), Rajasthan Warriors (Capri Global) and Telugu Yoddhas (GMR Sports)

Format

A total of 34 matches will be played with two matches per day in Season 1, during the league stage. The knockout matches will be played in an exciting play-off format which will consist of a qualifier and eliminator matches.

Where to watch: Live telecast will be aired on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Marathi, Sony Ten 1 in English, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil, and Telugu.

Live streaming on: SonyLIV

Mumbai Khiladis Full Squad

Milind Kurpe, Durvesh Salunke, Rajat Malik, Rohan Kore, Rohit Verma, Rahul Sawant, Visag S, Avik Singha, Harish Mohmmad, Shreejesh S, Sourabh Ahir, Devendra Dagur, Vijay Hajare, Sribin KP, Gaurav, Faizankha Pathan, Gaurav Kandpal, Srijin J, Abhishek Pathrode, Abhishek MS, Ummer Ahmad Rathar, Gajanan Shengal, Bichu SS and Rajesh Kumar

