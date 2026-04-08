Ugly Scenes! Brawl Breaks Out In Baseball Game As Jorge Soler & Reynaldo López Throw Punches Mid-Game In Viral Video

Los Angeles Angels' Jorge Soler and Atlanta Braves' Reynaldo López fought during the fifth inning of a baseball game in the ongoing MLB season. Jorge Soler was at the plate facing off against Braves pitcher Reynaldo López when the fight broke out with the two stars throwing punches at each other with the managers stepping in to break it up.

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The incident unfolded in the bottom of the fifth inning with one out and a runner on first base, during a Major League Baseball (MLB) game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves.

Angels power-hitter Jorge Soler was at the plate facing Braves pitcher Reynaldo López when tensions flared. López delivered a high and inside pitch that sailed past catcher Jonah Heim, ricocheting off the backstop. Heim quickly recovered and attempted a throw to second base to catch the runner stealing, but the effort came too late.

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Moments later, the situation escalated dramatically. A visibly agitated Soler took exception to the pitch and charged towards López, throwing punches. López responded in self-defence as the two engaged in a brief scuffle on the field.

The altercation was quickly brought under control, with Braves manager Walt Weiss stepping in and tackling Soler to prevent further escalation. López was then pulled away from the melee as officials and players from both sides intervened.