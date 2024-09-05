Uganda Marathon Star Rebecca Cheptegei, Who Competed In Paris Olympics, Dies After Being Set On Fire By Ex-Boyfriend

Heartbreaking news from Uganda reveals that marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei has tragically died after being set on fire by her ex-boyfriend in western Kenya.

The 33-year-old athlete sustained burns covering 75% of her body in the brutal attack and was rushed to Moi Referral Hospital in Eldoret after being rescued by neighbors.

Her attacker, identified as Dickson, also suffered severe burns during the incident and was admitted to the same hospital. According to a police report, Dickson doused Cheptegei in petrol before igniting the fire.

Rebecca had finished 44th in women's marathon at the Paris Olympics last month. She had previously won gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 2022.

Land Dispute leads to Fight

The incident is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over a piece of land that Rebecca had purchased in Trans Nzoia County, where she had built a home near Kenya’s well-known athletic training facilities.

Due to the severity of her injuries, Cheptegei remained fully sedated throughout her treatment, but sadly, she did not survive.

Plight of women in Kenya

This tragic case brings attention to the ongoing issue of violence against women in Kenya.

Statistics from the Kenyan Bureau of National Statistics reveal that 34% of women have experienced physical violence since the age of 15, with married women particularly vulnerable. The escalating pattern of violence in the country is alarming and underscores the need for stronger protections and interventions.

Athletes Murdered in the Past

Cheptegei’s death is reminiscent of the murders of two other prominent Kenyan athletes—Damaris Mutua and Agnes Tirop.

Mutua was killed in 2022, and her boyfriend remains a fugitive. Tirop, a record-breaking long-distance runner, was fatally stabbed by her husband in 2021. He is currently facing charges for her murder.

These tragic incidents highlight the dangerous intersections of domestic violence and the pressures faced by women, even in the world of elite sports.

Cheptegei's death has sent shockwaves through the athletic community, amplifying the call for justice and safety for women.