'Ufff, Just Insane': Athiya Shetty's Reaction To Husband KL Rahul's Record 152* Against PBKS Goes Viral

KL Rahul broke a slew of IPL records in a tremendous batting display at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Rahul became the first Indian to score in excess of 150 in IPL history with his unbeaten152 against the Punjab Kings. Athiya Shetty, who was watching the game, quickly took to Instagram to laud her husband's record breaking efforts.

Athiya posted multiple stories on Instagram, clearly in awe. When KL smashed a century, she simply summed up her reaction, writing 'ufff' with a picture of her watching KL's celebration on TV. After the innings finished, Athiya added another story, captioning it 'just insane'. Her reactions to Rahul's heroics then went viral on social media.

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Highest individual scores in the IPL

175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

158* - Brendon McCullum (KKR) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2008

152* - KL Rahul (DC) vs PBKS, Delhi, 2026

141 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025

140* - Quinton de Kock (KKR) vs LSG, Mumbai DYP, 2022