UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Struggles To Grab Energy Drink From Drone, Fans React Hilariously | Video

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Conor McGregor has once again found himself at the centre of attention, but this time not because of his UFC career. The former two-division champion sparked hilarious reactions online after a video showed him struggling to retrieve his own MAC Energy drink delivered by a drone while he recovers from knee surgery.

In the viral footage, McGregor could be seen wearing casts and using crutches as the drone hovered nearby with the energy drink attached to it. The 38-year-old slowly moved towards the delivery before dropping one of his crutches and attempting to grab the dangling can. When it remained out of reach, he used the crutch to pull the drink closer before eventually managing to get his hands on it.

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The unusual scene quickly became a talking point among MMA fans on social media. While some users joked about McGregor's determination to get his energy drink despite his injury, others criticised him for taking unnecessary risks during his recovery.

McGregor's latest antics come as he begins his recovery from a serious knee injury suffered during his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 in July. Medical assessments revealed damage to his ACL and meniscus, forcing him to undergo another operation.

The drone delivery incident has now added a lighter moment to what is otherwise a challenging period for McGregor. Whether it was simply an unusual way of getting his drink or a promotional stunt for his MAC Energy brand, the footage has certainly succeeded in getting fans talking.