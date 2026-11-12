UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili Left Bloodied In Abu Dhabi Hotel Ambush; Accuses Usman Nurmagomedov And His Associates Of Brutal Attack | Video

UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili Left Bloodied In Abu Dhabi Hotel Ambush | ChampRDS/X

Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili was left bloodied after an alleged attack involving PFL fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and several others at a hotel in Abu Dhabi. The shocking incident reportedly took place while the Georgian fighter was participating in a media interview ahead of the upcoming Real American Freestyle (RAF) event.

A video of the altercation has surfaced on social media, showing Dvalishvili speaking in front of a camera when Nurmagomedov and a group of people approach him from behind. The situation quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with several individuals getting involved. Dvalishvili later shared a video on social media showing his bloodied face as medical personnel attended to his injuries.

UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili Left Bloodied In Abu Dhabi Hotel Ambush

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Taking to social media, Dvalishvili accused Nurmagomedov and his associates of attacking him and a friend while they were outnumbered. He claimed that security personnel were holding him back as the group continued to assault them. "Was doing an interview for RAF in hotel lobby and Usman and his buddies came up from behind and started punching me and my young friend. Security was holding me - They kept kicking us when we were down like losers," he wrote.

The incident has reignited the long-running rivalry between Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov camp. The tensions date back to UFC 311 in January 2025, when Dvalishvili defeated Umar Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision to successfully defend his UFC bantamweight championship. Their rivalry has continued through subsequent confrontations involving members of both camps.

Meanwhile, former two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria also reacted to the incident after sharing footage of the alleged attack on social media. He condemned those involved and claimed that Usman Nurmagomedov and others had been detained by local authorities. However, the reported detention had not been independently confirmed.

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