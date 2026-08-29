UFC Shanghai: Julia Polastri Flattens Jingnan Xiong With Brutal Head Kick In 1st Round | Video

Julia Polastri produced one of the most spectacular finishes at UFC Shanghai on Saturday, August 29, flattening Chinese veteran Jingnan Xiong with a devastating head kick in the opening round. The Brazilian strawweight landed the perfectly timed strike that immediately ended the contest and sent the Shanghai crowd into a frenzy.
Polastri remained composed in the early exchanges before finding the opening she needed. As Xiong came into range, the Brazilian unleashed a powerful head kick that connected cleanly, leaving her opponent unable to continue. The referee quickly stepped in to bring the fight to an end.
The knockout was particularly impressive given the experience of Xiong, a former ONE Championship strawweight champion who entered the contest as a highly accomplished opponent. However, Polastri's precision and timing proved decisive, allowing her to secure a statement victory in spectacular fashion.
Interestingly, both fighters had missed the strawweight limit at Friday's weigh-ins, with Xiong weighing 117 pounds and Polastri coming in at 118.5 pounds. Their bout therefore proceeded at catchweight. Despite the unusual circumstances, Polastri made the most of her opportunity, delivering a brutal first-round finish that could become one of the standout highlights from UFC Shanghai.