UFC Shanghai: Julia Polastri Flattens Jingnan Xiong With Brutal Head Kick In 1st Round | Video

Julia Polastri Flattens Jingnan Xiong With Brutal Head Kick In 1st Round | UFC/X

Julia Polastri produced one of the most spectacular finishes at UFC Shanghai on Saturday, August 29, flattening Chinese veteran Jingnan Xiong with a devastating head kick in the opening round. The Brazilian strawweight landed the perfectly timed strike that immediately ended the contest and sent the Shanghai crowd into a frenzy.

Polastri remained composed in the early exchanges before finding the opening she needed. As Xiong came into range, the Brazilian unleashed a powerful head kick that connected cleanly, leaving her opponent unable to continue. The referee quickly stepped in to bring the fight to an end.

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The knockout was particularly impressive given the experience of Xiong, a former ONE Championship strawweight champion who entered the contest as a highly accomplished opponent. However, Polastri's precision and timing proved decisive, allowing her to secure a statement victory in spectacular fashion.

Interestingly, both fighters had missed the strawweight limit at Friday's weigh-ins, with Xiong weighing 117 pounds and Polastri coming in at 118.5 pounds. Their bout therefore proceeded at catchweight. Despite the unusual circumstances, Polastri made the most of her opportunity, delivering a brutal first-round finish that could become one of the standout highlights from UFC Shanghai.