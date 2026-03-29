UFC Fighter Maycee Barber Appears To Unconsciously Fight Referee After Brutal Knockout Loss To Alexa Grasso; Video

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A shocking and intense moment unfolded during the UFC Seattle event when Maycee Barber appeared to keep fighting even after the bout had effectively ended, leading to confusion inside the Octagon and concern among fans watching around the world.

Barber was facing Alexa Grasso in a highly anticipated rematch. The fight took a dramatic turn when Grasso landed a powerful combination that dropped Barber hard. In a rapid follow-up sequence, Grasso secured a choke while Barber was already badly hurt, prompting the referee to step in and stop the contest. The finish stunned the arena and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the event.

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In the chaotic seconds surrounding the stoppage, Barber appeared disoriented and, according to visuals, seemed to continue grappling and moving instinctively, at one point engaging as if the referee or nearby figure was still part of the fight. The sequence gave the impression that she was unconsciously continuing to fight, highlighting how severe the knockout impact had been. Fans and fighters expressed concern as she remained down for a period while officials checked on her condition.

Medical staff quickly entered the cage to assess Barber, and she was later taken for precautionary evaluation following the brutal finish. Despite the frightening moment, updates indicated that the situation was being handled carefully, which is standard procedure after heavy knockouts in mixed martial arts.