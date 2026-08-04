UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Passes Away At 34 After Apparent Heart Attack In Sleep

Allan Nascimento/Instagram

The MMA world has been left in mourning after UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento died at the age of 34 following an apparent heart attack in his sleep. The UFC confirmed the tragic news on Monday, revealing that the Brazilian fighter was found unresponsive at his home despite emergency medical efforts.

Nascimento, affectionately known as "Puro Osso," had established himself as one of the flyweight division's most respected competitors. A professional since 2011, he earned his way into the UFC after impressing on Dana White's Contender Series in 2018 before officially joining the promotion in 2021. During his UFC stint, he compiled a 4-2 record and delivered several memorable performances, earning two Performance of the Night bonuses.

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The Brazilian's most recent appearance came in June, when he suffered a narrow split-decision defeat to Mitch Raposo. Despite the loss, Nascimento remained an active member of the MMA community and was scheduled to appear at the Charles Oliveira Experience later this month, making news of his sudden passing even more shocking.

Tributes poured in from across the combat sports world, with fighters, coaches, and fans remembering Nascimento not only for his skill inside the Octagon but also for his humility and kindness outside it. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, one of his longtime teammates at Chute Boxe Diego Lima, led the emotional messages honoring the late fighter.

Nascimento's death has sent shockwaves through the UFC and the wider MMA fraternity. At just 34 years old, his untimely passing marks a heartbreaking loss for the sport, leaving behind a legacy of perseverance, talent, and unwavering dedication to mixed martial arts.