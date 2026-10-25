UFC 333 Goes Desi! Vijay Deverakonda, Shikhar Dhawan And Sidharth Malhotra Set Abu Dhabi Ablaze With Star-Studded Appearance | Video

Vijay Deverakonda, Shikhar Dhawan And Sidharth Malhotra Set Abu Dhabi Ablaze | Vijay Deverakonda/Shikhar Dhawan/Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda were spotted together watching UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. The presence of the three prominent Indian personalities brought together the worlds of cricket, Bollywood and Telugu cinema at the high-profile mixed martial arts event.

Shikhar Dhawan, one of India's most recognisable former opening batters, has continued to attract attention beyond the cricket field. Known for his achievements in international cricket and his entertaining personality, Dhawan was among the familiar Indian faces present at the UFC event in Abu Dhabi.

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Vijay Deverakonda, Shikhar Dhawan And Sidharth Malhotra Set Abu Dhabi Ablaze

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was also present at the event alongside Dhawan and Deverakonda. The actor has established himself as a prominent name in Hindi cinema, with his film appearances and public outings frequently attracting attention from fans.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's presence added further star power to the gathering. The Telugu actor enjoys a substantial fan following and has become one of the prominent faces of South Indian cinema. His appearance alongside Dhawan and Malhotra created an interesting crossover between Indian entertainment and international combat sports.

The presence of Dhawan, Malhotra and Deverakonda added a celebrity dimension to the event, bringing together personalities from three different entertainment and sporting backgrounds. Their appearance at UFC 333 highlighted the growing popularity of mixed martial arts among Indian celebrities and fans, further strengthening the connection between international sports and India's entertainment industry.