UEFA Prepares Criminal Case Against FIFA President Gianni Infantino Over World Cup Investment Plan | X

UEFA is preparing a criminal complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Switzerland over a proposal to bring private investors into FIFA's commercial business, according to legal documents reported by Sky Sports.

The proposal called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) involved creating a new FIFA subsidiary to handle the commercial and event operations of major competitions. Its business would have included rights linked to the men's and women's World Cups and the Club World Cup.

FIFA later dropped the plan. UEFA, however, is now seeking documents and other evidence in the US as it prepares for possible legal action in Switzerland.

The European football body has reportedly approached US courts for information from FIFA-related entities in Florida. It has also sought documents from investment firm Thrive Capital, which was expected to take part in the proposed deal.

Thrive Capital founder Joshua Kushner was among the planned investors. The proposal reportedly involved a $4.2 billion investment for a 20% stake in the new FIFA commercial subsidiary.

In its court filing, UEFA said it was preparing to bring criminal claims against Infantino and possibly other FIFA officials and advisers over alleged criminal mismanagement under Article 158 of the Swiss Criminal Code.

UEFA has also questioned how the proposed deal was structured, valued and marketed. It alleges that the process caused harm to FIFA and its member associations and was carried out without sufficient consultation with key stakeholders.

The claims come from UEFA's legal filings and have not been proven in court. FIFA has previously defended the FFE plan, saying it was aimed at generating more money for football development across its 211 member associations.

No criminal case has yet been filed against Infantino in Switzerland. UEFA is currently seeking evidence in the US as it considers its next legal steps.

The development comes after FIFA abandoned the FFE proposal earlier this month following opposition from UEFA and other football bodies.