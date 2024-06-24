UEFA Euro 2024: Niclas Fullkrug's Late Goal Helps Germany Draw 1-1 With Switzerland

Niclas Fullkrug | Credits: Twitter

Germany's Niclas Fullkrug's late goal helped the hosts draw with Switzerland in Group A of the UEFA Euro 2024 match at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt on Sunday, June 24.

The three-time Euro champions were on the verge of getting defeated at the hands of Switzerland until Fullkrug netted a goal in two minutes of extra time after 90 minutes. Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rudiger and Niclas Fullkrug were circled by Swiss opponents who were trying to protect their 1-0 lead into the stoppage time.

However, the German trio managed to break through the Swiss defense and Fullkrug guided the ball that was passed by David Raum and netted a goal at top of the corner of the goal. The celebration from Germany camp went berserk as the hosts remained undefeated in the group stage of the Euro 2024.

The match between Switzerland and Germany started with strong defensive attack from both sides as they were trying to establish the game's tempo early on. In the 28th minute, Dan Ndoye gave a lead to Switzerland. By the end of half-time, Swiss side maintained a good lead over Germany.

In the second half, Switzerland maintained a good dominance over the hosts who were trying to find the equalizer. The pressure was on Germany as the match was heading towards the stoppage time. Until the 90th minute, it looked like Switzerland would win the match. However, their defense faltered in the final moments of the match as Niclas Fullkrug's late goal for Germany secured a equalizer, resulting 1-1 draw.

With this draw, Germany finished the group stage as the table toppers with a win and a draw while Switzerland secured the second spot in Group A with a win and 2 draws,