UEFA Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Consoles Crying Pepe After Portugal Knocked Out By France In Quarterfinal; VIDEO

Emotional Pepe getting hugged by Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo | Credits: Twitter

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted consoling his teammate Pepe after the side got knocked out of the UEFA Euro 2024 following their defeat via penalty shootout against France at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Saturday, July 6.

Portugal and France put on a brilliant fight as neither of the sides conceded a goal throughout 90 minutes and extra time of 30 minutes. The quarterfinal match went into a penalty shootout to determine the winner. Unfortunately, for Portugal, the penalty shootout ended in a heartbreak with a 4-5 defeat against France, who qualified for the semifinal against Spain.

Following the defeat, Portugal's players, especially Pepe, were visibly emotional and heartbroken as their hopes of winning the Euro title were shattered. In a video that went viral on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen consoling a heartbroken Pepe and offering words of comfort.

Pepe se acabando de chorar nos braços do Cristiano Ronaldo.



É a última Euro dos dois.



Que vídeo… 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/HhZYEfillF — REAL MIL GRAU (@realmilgrauu) July 5, 2024

With Portugal's quarterfinal defeat against France, Cristiano Ronaldo retired from playing Euro Championship. Following Portugal's Round of 16 win against Slovenia, Ronaldo announced that the ongoing Euro 2024 was his last appearance in the tournament. Under the captaincy of Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal clinched their first ever Euro title by defeating France in the 2016 Final.

Meanwhile, Pepe too played his final international tournament in Euro 2024. The 39-year-old played a crucial role in helping Portugal win their maiden Euro Championships in 2016.