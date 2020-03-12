UEFA Champions League: Neymar, Mbappe brutally mock Haaland after PSG knock out Dortmund

In the second-leg tie of the UEFA Champions league R16 fixture between PSG and Dortmund, the former won 2-0 to advance into the quarter finals. Adding more salt to Dortmund's wounds, Neymar and Mbappe brutally mocked the Norwegian teen sensation Erling Haaland by copying his celebration.
Earlier, in the first-leg at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund's home ground, PSG lost 2-1 with Haaland bagging himself a brace and celebrating with a meditating pose.
And meanwhile, Neymar, PSG's star performer in both the ties, had something in store for the Norwegian.
Neymar mocked Haaland by imitating his celebration after scoring the opener at Parc des Princes where the match was played without fans over coronavirus fears.
And not only Neymar, but PSG's whole team did the meditating celebration on the pitch as the whistle blew.
But PSG did not stop there as Mbappe and team continued the celebrations in the dressing room with the striker filming the antiques.
Neymar also took to Instagram posting a picture of the celebration. The caption read: "Paris out city, not yours."
Later, PSG went out to the balcony to celebrate with the fans who had gathered outside the stadium since the match was played behind closed doors over coronovirus outbreak.
Neymar and Bernat's goal helped PSG move to the last eight for the first time since 2016. (Aggregate 3-2)
Meanwhile, at Anfield, Liverpool's home ground, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid knocked out the current champions after a 2-3 win in the second-leg fixture.
