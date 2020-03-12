UEFA Champions League: Neymar, Mbappe brutally mock Haaland after PSG knock out Dortmund

In the second-leg tie of the UEFA Champions league R16 fixture between PSG and Dortmund, the former won 2-0 to advance into the quarter finals. Adding more salt to Dortmund's wounds, Neymar and Mbappe brutally mocked the Norwegian teen sensation Erling Haaland by copying his celebration.

Earlier, in the first-leg at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund's home ground, PSG lost 2-1 with Haaland bagging himself a brace and celebrating with a meditating pose.

And meanwhile, Neymar, PSG's star performer in both the ties, had something in store for the Norwegian.