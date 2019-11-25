Uefa Champions League Matchday 5 who can qualify - all possible scenarios

The UEFA Champions League is club football's most elite tournament, where the world's most prominent teams compete with each other for the title of best club in Europe.

This week, we enter Matchday 5, where results could give us a clear picture of which teams will be moving on to the Round of 16.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have won all four of their games thus far and lead their groups with 12 points each. Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, with 10 points in Group D, is the third team to have already qualified for the latter stages of the tournament.

Others, like Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspurs and Atletico Madrid are just a win shy of booking their berth in the knockout stages.

Matchday 5 will take place on November 26 and 27 (in India), and before then, let's have a look at all the permutations in each Group for teams those are on the cusp of qualification and elimination.