Uefa Champions League Matchday 5 who can qualify - all possible scenarios

The UEFA Champions League is club football's most elite tournament, where the world's most prominent teams compete with each other for the title of best club in Europe.
This week, we enter Matchday 5, where results could give us a clear picture of which teams will be moving on to the Round of 16.
Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have won all four of their games thus far and lead their groups with 12 points each. Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, with 10 points in Group D, is the third team to have already qualified for the latter stages of the tournament.
Others, like Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspurs and Atletico Madrid are just a win shy of booking their berth in the knockout stages.
Matchday 5 will take place on November 26 and 27 (in India), and before then, let's have a look at all the permutations in each Group for teams those are on the cusp of qualification and elimination.
Group A
➤ If Real Madrid beat Paris Saint-Germain at home they will qualify for the Round of 16 with the current group-toppers.
➤ A draw or loss for Madrid will give Club Brugge hope, if they can beat Galatasaray.
Group B
➤ Tottenham Hotspur will aim for a victory against Greek club Olympiacos. Under their new manager Jose Mourinho Tottenham will aim to excel in Champions League. A win will see Tottenham join Bayern Munich in the round of 16.
➤Crvena Zvezda faces a challenge against German leaders Bayern Munich. A win is a must for the Serbians if they are to stand any chance of qualifying, while they also need other results to go their way.
Group C
➤ Manchester City leads Group C with 10 points, and only needs one point to be the first English team to qualify for Round of 16 this season.
➤ Shaktar Donetsk, who face the Citizens, sit in second place in the group. They are level on points with Dinamo Zagreb. A loss for Shaktar and a win for Zagreb simplifies the contention for the second spot.
➤If both Shaktar and Zagreb secure wins then no team in the group will qualify until Matchday 6.
Group D
➤ Atletico Madrid visit Turin to play Juventus. A win against the Old Lady will guarantee the Spanish club their place in the knockout round.
➤ If Atletico drops points then they will face serious contention from the winner between Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayer 04 Leverkusen.
Group E
➤ Reigning champions Liverpool will face Napoli on Matchday 5, where a win for either will see them qualify.
➤ If Red Bull Salzburg loses to Genk FC then both Liverpool and Napoli will qualify for the round of 16.
➤ A win for Red Bull will leave the group's final spot open through to Matchday 6.
Group F
➤ The winner of the match between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund will sail into the last 16 pool.
➤ If Barca and Dortmund draw, while Inter Milan secures a victory against Slavia Praha, then Group F will be wide open for any of the top three teams to qualify on Matchday 6.
➤ Inter Milan cannot afford to drop points - a draw or loss to Slavia Praha will leave them on the brink of elimination.
Group G
➤If Lyon and RB Leipzig win their respective games against Zenit and Benfica, both teams qualify together for the knockout stage.
➤ If both Lyon and Leipzig happen to lose their fixtures then it will blow the group open for Matchday 6.
➤ If Lyon loses to Zenit while Leipzig wins or draws, then both teams will have to wait for their final clashes to decide who joins Leipzig in the final 16 group.
Group H
➤ A win for Ajax against bottom-placed Lille will land them in the Round of 16. A loss will or draw will leave them hanging onto the result from the Valencia and Chelsea game. Ajax visit Valencia on Matchday 6.
➤ If both fixtures in Group H turn out to be draws, then Valencia, Chelsea and Ajax will go into Matchday 6 level on 8 points, and with everything to play for.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)