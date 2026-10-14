UEFA Champions League: Lamine Yamal Produces Sensational Assist With 'Almost Rabona' Skill As Barcelona Thrash Galatasaray 4-1 | Video

Lamine Yamal Produces Sensational Assist With 'Almost Rabona' Skill | ChampionsLeague/AccessYamal/X

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight with a sensational piece of skill and two assists in the club’s 4-1 comeback victory over Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 13. The 19-year-old winger delivered a moment of individual brilliance that helped Barcelona turn the contest around in Istanbul and earned him the Player of the Match award.

Barcelona fell behind in the 28th minute when Aleksey Batrakov scored for Galatasaray. However, Joao Cancelo restored parity before half-time, setting the stage for an impressive second-half performance from Hansi Flick’s side. Yamal then produced two decisive assists within four minutes to put Barcelona firmly in control of the match.

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Lamine Yamal Produces Sensational Assist With 'Almost Rabona' Skill

The Spanish international first delivered a superb cross for Fermin Lopez, who headed the ball into the net to give Barcelona the lead. Moments later, Yamal created another memorable moment when he appeared to attempt a rabona before shifting the ball and producing a brilliant delivery for Anthony Gordon. The forward finished the move to extend Barcelona’s advantage to 3-1, leaving fans talking about Yamal’s extraordinary footwork and creativity.

Speaking after the match, Yamal said it was an “almost rabona” and explained that it ultimately worked well for Gordon’s goal. His performance was particularly impressive given the hostile atmosphere in Istanbul, as Barcelona recovered from an early setback to dominate the second half.

Karim Adeyemi added Barcelona’s fourth goal to complete the 4-1 victory, extending the club’s winning streak to 10 matches across all competitions. Yamal finished the night with two assists and the Player of the Match award, while manager Hansi Flick praised his importance to the team. “Lamine didn’t score today, but he did provide the final pass for two goals. He’s an incredible player and very important for us,” Flick said. Yamal’s display once again demonstrated how his vision, dribbling and creativity can change the course of a match.