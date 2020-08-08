UEFA Champions League highlights: Lewandowski stars as Bayern Munich hammer Chelsea to reach quarter finals - check out key stats from the game

Robert Lewandowski once again proved he is the best number nine in current football as the Polish star bagged a brace of goals and assists in a 4-1 (aggregate 7-1) victory against Chelsea in their second-leg Champions League fixture on Saturday at Allianz Arena.
Frank Lampard's Chelsea entered Bayern's territory with a 0-3 deficit, and much to their dismay, their wounds only deepened after the German side ended the clash with a 7-1 aggregate win.
It took just 10 minutes for Bayern to gain the lead as Lewandowski converted a penalty and took his goal tally to 46 in the season.
The Blues, who were without César Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Billy Gilmour, Pedro, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, saw Bayern double the lead as Ivan Perisic scored past Willy Caballero, owing to a clever pass from Lewandowski.
Just before the halftime whistle, Tammy Abraham pulled one back for Chelsea. But that did not let Bayern stop their dominance as the German side went on to score two more goals before the game ended 4-1.
It was the Corentin Tolisso, on as a substitute, who scored the third goal, owing to another assist from Lewandowski. The Polish then went to score his second of the night and put the final nail in the coffin.
Watch the match highlights below:
Key stats from the game:
Bayern have won 26 & drawn 1 of their last 27 matches.
Bayern have won all 8 of their UCL games this season, scoring 31 goals in the process.
Tolisso has scored 3 goals in this season's UCL, equalling his personal best from 2017/18.
Lewandowski has scored 13 goals in 7 UCL games this season, and now has 53 goals in 44 games for Bayern in 2019/20.
Bayern Munich will now face Barcelona in the quarter finals on Friday, August 14 at Estadio da Luz. The Spanish side defeated Napoli 3-1 (aggregate 4-2) in the second-leg fixture on Saturday at Camp Nou.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)