UEFA Champions League Final: PSG Defend Crown After Dramatic Shootout Win Over Arsenal

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Paris Saint-Germain etched their name into European football history once again by defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties to retain the UEFA Champions League title after a dramatic 1-1 draw following extra time.

The highly anticipated final lived up to expectations as both sides battled fiercely for continental glory. PSG, aiming to defend the crown they won last season, found themselves tested by a resilient Arsenal side that was chasing its first-ever Champions League triumph.

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Despite several chances at both ends, neither team could find a winner during regulation time. The match then moved into extra time, where fatigue began to show but the drama continued. PSG and Arsenal pushed forward in search of a decisive goal, yet both defences held firm, ensuring the final would be settled by a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, PSG displayed remarkable composure under pressure. The Parisians converted four of their penalties, while Arsenal managed three.

The victory secured back-to-back Champions League titles for PSG, a remarkable achievement that further cements the club's status among Europe's elite. Retaining the trophy is a feat achieved by only a handful of clubs in the competition's history, making the triumph even more significant.