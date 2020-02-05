U16 Cricket tournament: Skipper Ayush Jethwa leads from front

Mumbai: Skipper Ayush Jethwa led from the front to steer Swami Vivekanand (Borivali) to thumping 177-run victory over IES (Bandra) in the in the final of the 45-over B.Khichadia, Khar Gymkhana Suburban Schools Under-16 Cricket tournament, played here at Khar Gymkhana here on Tuesday.

It was their second trophy of the season, having earlier won the Giles shield schools tournament.

Opting to bat first, Swami Vivekanand lost three wickets early, but thanks to 106 runs partnership between two Ayushs - Vartak (64) and Jethawa (48)- , the Borivali school rallied to score 247 before they were all out in 44.3 overs. Aashay Shukla too contributed 39 to their total.

Much was expected from IES (Bandra) boys who have earlier defeated former champions Rizvi Springfield in the semifinals. But chasing 248 for victory, they just collapsed against some tight bowling by medium pacer Varad Vaze (4/30) and offspinner Ayush Jethawa (3/10) and were shot out for 70.

Brief scores

Swami Vivekanand, Borivali: 247 (Ayush Vartak 64, Ayush Jethwa 48, Aashay Shukla 39; Parth Naik 2-55, Shubham Kharat 2-73, Nikhil Giril 2-33, Arinjay Lokhande 2-67) bt IES, Bandra: 70 (Varad Vaze 4-30, Ayush Jethwa 3-10, Advait Lotlikar 2-24) by 177 runs.