U12 MSSA inter-school hockey: Don Bosco, St Stanislaus High School march into quarter-finals

Mumbai: Don Bosco, Matunga and St Stanislaus High School, Bandra marched into the quarter-finals of the Walter D’souza under-12 MSSA inter-school hockey in a telling fashion.
The the matches played at the Sports Authority of India, turf, Khandivali, shared 10 goals equally against their rivals Children's Academy A and Lakshadham respectively to book their place in the last eight of the contest.
In the quarter-finals slated to be held on Thursday, St Stanislaus clash with Yashodham 'A' while it will be an all Bosco-affair as A face off their B counterparts for a place in the last four.
Results
St. Stanislaus High School 'A': 5 (Roosevelt Vaz, Mikhial Miranda, Ethan D’souza, Rublyn D’mello
Dann Extross) bt Children’s Academy 'A': 0; Don Bosco Matunga 'B' w/o HUB Global fail to turn up;
St. Dominic Savio: 2 (S Mane, M Rane) bt Don Bosco, Borivli: 0; Dr. Antonio D’silva 'A': 3 (Kumar Sawant 2, Sufiyaan Attar) bt Yahshodham 'A': 1; Don Bosco Matunga 'A': 5 (Shraddesh K, Ratnesh Chile, Swayam Gangurde, Kian Menezes, Arya Kambli) bt Lakshadham: 0; Yashodham 'B' w/o as Don Bosco International failed to turn up; Children’s Academy 'B': 1 bt Gokuldham: 0; Dr. Antonio D’silva 'B': 1 (Ishaan Shetty) bt St. Stanislaus 'B': 0
