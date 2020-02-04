U10 league match: Ariana Jadwani strikes twice for Baysides Sports

Mumbai: Baysides Sports produced a good fighting performance and charged to a 2-0 win against SportsLead FC in a boys’ under-10 league match of the fourth Young Footballers FYI Sports LLP Sunday Football League, at the Somaiya ground, Sion, here on Monday.

The hero of Baysides Sports’ victory was striker Ariana Jadwani who slammed home both the goals to complete the easy victory.

In another match of the same age group, India Rush SC, Thane blanked Sporko CFCI, Andheri by a comfortable 2-0 score line.

Strikers Arjun Arora and Vivaan Hajirnis netted a goal each to secure India Rush win.

Sri Ma Gurukul Green and Kandivali Football Club shared the spoils as they played out a 1-1 draw. Striker Tanvesh Nanda scored for Gurukul Green and Kandivali FC scored through Mitansh Salian.

Results

Boys’ (under-10): Bayside Sports: 2 (Ariana Jadwani 2) bt SportLead FC 0; India Rush SC Thane: 2 (Arjun Arora, Vivaan Hajirnis) bt Sporko CFCI, Andheri: 0; Sri Ma Gurukul Green: 1 (Tanvesh Nanda) drew with Kandivali Football Club: 1 (Mitansh)

Mascarenhas 'trick

Bank of Baroda (Dena Bank) played with plenty of determination and easily defeated Western Railway SA as they cruised to a convincing 4-1 margin of victory in an Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Cooperage ground on here Monday.

The highlight of Bank of Baroda’s facile win was the brilliance of consistent striker Denzil Mascarenhas who notched up a fine hat-trick. Rashit Pillat scored the fourth goal in additional period. Western Railway scored an early goal through Merwin Stephen.

Results

Elite Div: Bank of Baroda (Dena Bank): 4 (Denzil Mascarenhas 3, Rashit Pillat) bt Western Railway SA: 1 (Merwin Stephen).